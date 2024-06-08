Russian forces launch bombs on Kharkiv Oblast: one civilian killed, two injured, school destroyed – photo

A man has been killed, two more women injured, and a school building destroyed in a Russian bombardment of the village of Khotimlia (Kharkiv Oblast).

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration (OMA); Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The Russians launched guided aerial bombs on the village of Khotimlia in Staryi Saltiv hromada at around 16:00 (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories). Two local residents have been injured.

Later, the Kharkiv OMA reported that one person had died of fatal injuries and another local resident had been hospitalised.

In addition, two guided aerial bombs destroyed a school building and damaged a shop and several houses.

Updated: The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office later reported that a man had been killed and two women, aged 35 and 43, had been injured in the Russian bombardment of the village of Khotimlia in Chuhuiv district.

The attack took place at around 15:45 on 8 June.

