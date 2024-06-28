Russians hit Mykolaiv Oblast with ballistic missiles, Ukraine's air defence downed 3 drones on 27 June
Friday, 28 June 2024, 08:23
Ukrainian air defence destroyed three Russian drones on 27 June: two Lancet attack drones in Kherson Oblast and a Zala reconnaissance drone in Mykolaiv Oblast.
Source: Air Command Pivden (South)
Details: It is also reported that the Russian occupation forces attacked Mykolaiv Oblast twice on 27 June with ballistic missiles, presumably Iskander-M, launched from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.
Quote: "The enemy continues to use tactical aircraft quite actively. On the night of 27-28 June 2024, the occupiers again carried out airstrikes in Kherson Oblast, using aerial bombs."
