Russians install air defence system right next to beach in Sevastopol – photos

Members of the Atesh guerrilla movement have reported that the Russian military has placed a Tor M2KM surface-to-air missile system (SAM) right next to a beach in temporarily occupied Crimea, putting local people at risk.

Source: Atesh on Telegram

Quote: "This time, the Ruscists have chosen another ‘perfect’ place to deploy their anti-aircraft missile system. They’ve put it just above the beach, once again endangering the local population."

Advertisement:

Photo: Atesh

Photo: Atesh

Support UP or become our patron!