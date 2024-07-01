All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians install air defence system right next to beach in Sevastopol – photos

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 1 July 2024, 15:37
Russians install air defence system right next to beach in Sevastopol – photos

Members of the Atesh guerrilla movement have reported that the Russian military has placed a Tor M2KM surface-to-air missile system (SAM) right next to a beach in temporarily occupied Crimea, putting local people at risk.

Source: Atesh on Telegram

Quote: "This time, the Ruscists have chosen another ‘perfect’ place to deploy their anti-aircraft missile system. They’ve put it just above the beach, once again endangering the local population."

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Atesh
 
Photo: Atesh

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Crimeapartisansweapons
Advertisement:

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

Kyiv declares Tuesday, 9 July a day of mourning

All News
Crimea
Russian air defence responds over Sevastopol 
10 Ukrainian civilians brought back from Russian captivity, including deputy chairman of Majlis of Crimean Tatar people
Ukrainian Defence Ministry confirms destruction of Russian Space Surveillance and Communications Centre in Crimea on 23 June
RECENT NEWS
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
01:43
Russian authorities recommend residents of Belgorod take children out of region because of attacks – photos
00:59
White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: