Russians install air defence system right next to beach in Sevastopol – photos
Monday, 1 July 2024, 15:37
Members of the Atesh guerrilla movement have reported that the Russian military has placed a Tor M2KM surface-to-air missile system (SAM) right next to a beach in temporarily occupied Crimea, putting local people at risk.
Source: Atesh on Telegram
Quote: "This time, the Ruscists have chosen another ‘perfect’ place to deploy their anti-aircraft missile system. They’ve put it just above the beach, once again endangering the local population."
Advertisement:
Support UP or become our patron!