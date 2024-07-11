All Sections
Russians drop bombs on Kharkiv Oblast: four civilians injured – photo

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 11 July 2024, 20:22
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the village of Borova. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Russian forces targeted a residential area in the village of Borova in the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs on Thursday afternoon, 11 July. Early reports indicate that four civilians have been injured.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service on social media

Details: It is also reported that a residential building and nearby houses, outbuildings and cars have been severely damaged.

