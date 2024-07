Russians attack humanitarian aid distribution point in Kherson Oblast with FPV drone: several volunteers injured

The Russian military have attacked a humanitarian aid distribution point in Stanislav, Kherson Oblast, with an FPV drone, injuring two women.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Two volunteers, aged 45 and 40, had been injured in the attack. They sustained contusions, brain concussions and explosive and craniocerebral injuries.

It is reported that the casualties had been provided with the necessary medical assistance on the spot.

