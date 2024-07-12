6 civilians injured in mine explosion during evacuation in Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv Oblast

Six civilians were injured after triggering an explosive device during evacuation in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv Oblast. Three suffered an acute stress reaction and another three sustained blast injuries.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Quote: "An explosion injured three people in the Chuhuiv district.

Advertisement:

The incident happened in the village of Starytsia. The explosion injured three civilians: two men aged 18 and 63, and one woman aged 43."

Details: The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office later said that the explosion occurred on the morning of 12 July in the village of Starytsia in the Vovchansk hromada, when six civilians who took a forest path to evacuate from the region triggered an explosive device left behind by Russian occupation forces. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Art. 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!