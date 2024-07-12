All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

6 civilians injured in mine explosion during evacuation in Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv Oblast

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 12 July 2024, 14:00
6 civilians injured in mine explosion during evacuation in Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv Oblast

Six civilians were injured after triggering an explosive device during evacuation in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv Oblast. Three suffered an acute stress reaction and another three sustained blast injuries.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Quote: "An explosion injured three people in the Chuhuiv district.

Advertisement:

The incident happened in the village of Starytsia. The explosion injured three civilians: two men aged 18 and 63, and one woman aged 43."

Details: The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office later said that the explosion occurred on the morning of 12 July in the village of Starytsia in the Vovchansk hromada, when six civilians who took a forest path to evacuate from the region triggered an explosive device left behind by Russian occupation forces. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Art. 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastexplosion
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Most intense fighting takes place on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Russians drop aerial bomb on Vovchansk: 3 civilians killed, 8 more injured – photos
Russians hit agricultural business in Kharkiv Oblast with aerial bombs, injuring four people – photos
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: