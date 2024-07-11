Russians hit agricultural business in Kharkiv Oblast with aerial bombs, injuring four people – photos

Russian soldiers bombarded the premises of an agricultural company in the village of Hlushkivka in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 11 July, injuring four people.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "An agricultural company in the village of Hlushkivka, Kurylivka hromada, Kupiansk district, was attacked with aerial bombs.On 11 July, at 06:10. Four men, aged from 43 to 63, were injured, and one of them is in a critical condition." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Syniehubov noted that three people had been taken to hospital, and one man had refused to be hospitalised.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service added that cattle were affected. In addition, dry straw covering an area of 150 square metres caught fire in an open space. The fire has been extinguished.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

