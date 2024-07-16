Russia reports fire at low-voltage equipment plant after UAV attack – photos, video

A low-voltage equipment plant is on fire in Russia. Photo: Smirnov on Telegram

A low-voltage equipment factory in Russia's Kursk Oblast is on fire, supposedly after a Ukrainian drone attack.

Source: Mash, a Russian Telegram channel; Alexei Smirnov, acting governor of Russia’s Kursk Oblast

Details: In particular, a low-voltage equipment plant is reportedly on fire in the village of Korenevo.

Quote: "It is burning over an area of 400 square metres. Workers evacuated before the firefighters arrived; early reports indicate that one person has been injured."

Update: Smirnov later confirmed the fire at the plant.

Quote: "A Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive device on the premises of a low-voltage equipment plant in Korenevo tonight. None of the employees were injured. Firefighters from two districts are extinguishing the fire in one of the production workshops."

A low-voltage equipment plant is on fire in Russia. Photo: Smirnov on Telegram

