Russia reports fire at low-voltage equipment plant after UAV attack – photos, video
A low-voltage equipment factory in Russia's Kursk Oblast is on fire, supposedly after a Ukrainian drone attack.
Source: Mash, a Russian Telegram channel; Alexei Smirnov, acting governor of Russia’s Kursk Oblast
Details: In particular, a low-voltage equipment plant is reportedly on fire in the village of Korenevo.
Quote: "It is burning over an area of 400 square metres. Workers evacuated before the firefighters arrived; early reports indicate that one person has been injured."
Update: Smirnov later confirmed the fire at the plant.
Quote: "A Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive device on the premises of a low-voltage equipment plant in Korenevo tonight. None of the employees were injured. Firefighters from two districts are extinguishing the fire in one of the production workshops."
У Курській області РФ горить завод низьковольтної апаратури, його атакували БпЛА— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 15, 2024
Відео: Mash pic.twitter.com/C98fThD7yI
