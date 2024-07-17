All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Belgium and Ukraine sign €150 million recovery agreement

Mariya YemetsWednesday, 17 July 2024, 11:34
Belgium and Ukraine sign €150 million recovery agreement
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Belgium and Ukraine have signed an agreement that launches recovery cooperation and provides for investments of about €150 million over four years.

Source: Belgian news agency Belga, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Caroline Gennez, Belgian Minister for International Cooperation, signed a cooperation agreement during a video-link ceremony on 17 July, which provides for investments of €150 million in Ukraine's recovery over four years.

Advertisement:

The agreement allows the Belgian cooperation agency Enabel to contribute to the recovery of the affected Ukrainian regions. The main activities are planned in Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts, which Caroline Gennez visited in February this year to get acquainted with the situation.

The cooperation will include the rebuilding of critical infrastructure and the construction of comfortable shelters in schools.

The first tranche of €20 million will be spent on decentralised energy installations in Kyiv and its suburbs before the next winter, with a focus on hospitals. Belgium will also support the installation of generators and solar panels in healthcare facilities and schools.

Advertisement:

Background: It was reported that Germany is allocating €10 million to rebuild Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital after the Russian attack. Lithuania previously donated €1 million for the same purpose.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos

Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video

Ukraine can't join EU without resolving Volyn tragedy issue – Polish Defence Minister

Russians set up new military base 200 km from front line

Ukraine's Security Service detains former journalist who called for armed protest against mobilisation

Yacht of Ukrainian oligarch close to Putin indefinitely frozen in Croatia

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:38
Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos
09:02
Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video
08:58
Air-raid warning issued on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukrainian ports
08:55
Ukraine's air defence destroys 17 of 23 Russian Shahed drones on 24 July
08:31
Total of 150 combat clashes over past day, with most attacks occurring on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:23
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones, damaging port infrastructure and house: 3 people injured– photos
07:47
Russians hit Kherson overnight, killing elderly woman
07:33
Russia has lost 570,000 soldiers
06:42
China should hear about war directly from Ukraine – US State Department spokesman
06:08
ISW analyses proposal by Russian Duma to punish Russian soldiers for using personal devices
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: