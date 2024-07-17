All Sections
Russians destroy civilian crossing over Oskil river at night

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 17 July 2024, 16:41
Russians destroy civilian crossing over Oskil river at night
Oleh Syniehubov. Photo: Facebook

The Russians destroyed a crossing over the Oskil River in the Kupiansk hromada of Kharkiv Oblast with a missile. The situation in this area remains difficult (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.).

Source: Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov in a commentary to journalists, quoted by Ukrinform news agency 

Quote: "The situation on the Kupiansk front is equally difficult (as on the Kharkiv front – ed.). We record even more combat clashes and enemy attempts to assault the positions of Ukrainian servicemen on the Kupiansk front. The enemy destroyed the Oskil river crossing once again last night. We will take all measures to restore and rebuild it. Unfortunately, this is a typical situation for us.

The enemy demonstrates that this is a crucial issue for them, as they used to hit it with guided aerial bombs or other weapons. A Kh-type missile struck today, so we understand that this target is a priority for the enemy. The Kupiansk front remains high on the enemy's list of priorities, along with intensified assaults and the destruction of crossings."

Details: Syniehubov emphasised that the crossing will be restored as it is used, among other things, for evacuation.

