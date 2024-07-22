All Sections
Third bridge blown up in 2022 repaired in Kharkiv Oblast

Economichna PravdaMonday, 22 July 2024, 18:50
Photo: State Agency for Restoration

The third bridge in Kharkiv Oblast to be recovered after being destroyed by the Russian invasion has opened for traffic. 

Source: State Agency for Restoration

Details: It is stated that the bridge on the P-79 motorway was destroyed to stop the Russians’ advance at the beginning of the full-scale war. 

After the Ukrainian defenders drove back the Russians, they immediately began to reconstruct the bridge, as this road is one of the most important logistics routes.

In addition, the road connects four districts of Kharkiv Oblast.

"As of now, we have almost completed the overhaul of the bridge. The only thing left to do is to apply road markings and improve the surrounding area," the State Agency added. 

Background:

  • In Kharkiv Oblast, 300 kilometres of frontline roads of national importance are being repaired in various districts to improve logistics for the military.

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblast
