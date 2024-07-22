Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast injure 2 women – photos
The Russians attacked the villages of Podoly and Senkove in the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast on 22 July, resulting in two women being injured.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote from the Prosecutor's Office: "An investigation has indicated that the occupiers attacked the village of Podoly in the Kupiansk district at approximately 09:40 on 22 July. A civilian resident was injured and received medical assistance at the scene. Houses and a garage were damaged."
Details: The Russians also carried out an airstrike on the village of Senkove in the Kupiansk district, setting a residential building on fire. A 75-year-old woman was injured as a result of the attack.
In addition, the Russians, using two Iskander-M missiles, launched missile strikes on the city of Derhachi, damaging an educational institution, civilian business premises and apartment blocks. No people were injured in this attack.
Law enforcement agencies have initiated preliminary investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war.
Support UP or become our patron!