Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast injure 2 women – photos

The Russians attacked the villages of Podoly and Senkove in the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast on 22 July, resulting in two women being injured.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from the Prosecutor's Office: "An investigation has indicated that the occupiers attacked the village of Podoly in the Kupiansk district at approximately 09:40 on 22 July. A civilian resident was injured and received medical assistance at the scene. Houses and a garage were damaged."

photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The Russians also carried out an airstrike on the village of Senkove in the Kupiansk district, setting a residential building on fire. A 75-year-old woman was injured as a result of the attack.

photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

In addition, the Russians, using two Iskander-M missiles, launched missile strikes on the city of Derhachi, damaging an educational institution, civilian business premises and apartment blocks. No people were injured in this attack.

photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Law enforcement agencies have initiated preliminary investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war.

