All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: We are preparing 4 new security agreements for Ukraine

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 22 July 2024, 19:45
Zelenskyy: We are preparing 4 new security agreements for Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that soon there will be four new security agreements for Ukraine.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyyʼs evening address on 22 July

Quote: "Very soon, we will begin negotiations and quite promptly prepare the documents for signing. These agreements will cover defence support, finances, and humanitarian cooperation. With these, we will have almost thirty such agreements with our partners. We aimed to include various countries, not just NATO members. 

Advertisement:

However, all of them are equally ready to help us defend our shared values. And this will happen. No matter what happens in the world, we need our own tools to support our people and state, our own security agreements that will work under any conditions. This is exactly what we are doing."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyy
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy thanks Biden for strong decisions and bold steps
Everything possible is being done to generate more power – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy says German Patriot air defence system has arrived Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: