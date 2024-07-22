Zelenskyy: We are preparing 4 new security agreements for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that soon there will be four new security agreements for Ukraine.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyyʼs evening address on 22 July

Quote: "Very soon, we will begin negotiations and quite promptly prepare the documents for signing. These agreements will cover defence support, finances, and humanitarian cooperation. With these, we will have almost thirty such agreements with our partners. We aimed to include various countries, not just NATO members.

Advertisement:

However, all of them are equally ready to help us defend our shared values. And this will happen. No matter what happens in the world, we need our own tools to support our people and state, our own security agreements that will work under any conditions. This is exactly what we are doing."

Support UP or become our patron!