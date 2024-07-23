All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians hit Ochakiv this morning, wounding 4 people

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 23 July 2024, 07:57
Russians hit Ochakiv this morning, wounding 4 people
Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Mykolaiv Oblast. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Four people, including two teenagers, have been injured as a result of Russian strikes on Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast on the morning of 23 July.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kim: "The city of Ochakiv came under artillery fire at 05:35 on 23 July. So far, we know about four casualties, including a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl. They are in a moderately severe condition. They are being provided with all necessary medical assistance."

Advertisement:

Details: Kim added that the attack also damaged an apartment building.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Mykolaiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
Mykolaiv Oblast
Russia strikes Mykolaiv Oblast, killing man and injuring mayor of Voznesensk – photo
Ukraine's air defence downs 5 Shahed drones over Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts: grass catches fire
Navy sailors show destruction of Russian artillery system in Mykolaiv Oblast – video
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: