Russians hit Ochakiv this morning, wounding 4 people

Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Mykolaiv Oblast.

Four people, including two teenagers, have been injured as a result of Russian strikes on Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast on the morning of 23 July.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kim: "The city of Ochakiv came under artillery fire at 05:35 on 23 July. So far, we know about four casualties, including a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl. They are in a moderately severe condition. They are being provided with all necessary medical assistance."

Details: Kim added that the attack also damaged an apartment building.

