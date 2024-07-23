Bomb disposal experts dispose of FAB-500 aerial bomb in Donetsk Oblast

Bomb disposal experts of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have seized and destroyed a FAB-500 aerial bomb in the village of Malynivka in Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service

Details: It is noted that the bomb was found during an examination of the territory of the village of Malynivka. Specialists from the State Emergency Service seized it and blew it up in a special place in a controlled manner.

The experts also reiterated that if anyone finds explosive or suspicious items, they should immediately call the State Emergency Service on 101.

