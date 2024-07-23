All Sections
Bomb disposal experts dispose of FAB-500 aerial bomb in Donetsk Oblast

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 23 July 2024, 09:34
Bomb disposal experts dispose of FAB-500 aerial bomb in Donetsk Oblast
Screenshot: video by the SES

Bomb disposal experts of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have seized and destroyed a FAB-500 aerial bomb in the village of Malynivka in Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service 

Details: It is noted that the bomb was found during an examination of the territory of the village of Malynivka. Specialists from the State Emergency Service seized it and blew it up in a special place in a controlled manner. 

The experts also reiterated that if anyone finds explosive or suspicious items, they should immediately call the State Emergency Service on 101.

Quote: "An FAB-500 aerial bomb has been seized and destroyed by bomb disposal experts from the State Emergency Service in Donetsk Oblast.

The explosive device was found during an inspection of the territory of the village of Malynivka, Pokrovsk district.

Bomb disposal experts from the State Emergency Service seized it and destroyed it by detonating it in a special place."

Subjects: Donetsk OblastState Emergency Service
