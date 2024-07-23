Ukrainian servicemen from the 110th brigade down Russian Su-25 in Donetsk Oblast – video

Servicemen of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Marko Bezruchko shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter jet on the Pokrovsk front on 23 July. The Su-25, flying in tandem with another Su-25, was attempting to attack the positions of the defence forces.

Source: the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Marko Bezruchko; Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces on Telegram

Quote: "An enemy Su-25 lost contact once again in the Pokrovsk Triangle (an area notorious for downed enemy aircraft). Two Russian pilots had the audacity to approach our positions almost directly. For their impudence, one of them was swiftly punished."

Background: On 19 July, Ukrainian troops shot down a Russian Su-25 combat aircraft on the Pokrovsk front as it attempted to attack the positions of the Ukrainian defence forces.

