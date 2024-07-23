Hungary to block billions in EU aid until Ukraine lifts Lukoil transit ban

Hungary will withhold a €6.5 billion payment from the European Peace Fund to Ukraine until Kyiv allows Russian company Lukoil to transit its oil through the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary.

Source: Péter Szijjártó, Hungarian Foreign Minister, in an interview with ATV News

Details: Szijjártó stated that Hungary would keep blocking the €6.5 billion aid package from the European Peace Fund until Ukraine lifted the prohibition.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I made it clear that until this issue is resolved by Ukraine, the payment of €6.5 billion of compensation for weapons from the European Peace Fund should be forgotten about," he said.

Szijjártó noted that Hungary and Slovakia acquire 33% and 40-45% of Russian Lukoil's crude oil in transit through Ukraine, respectively.

Background:

Advertisement:

Hungary and Slovakia have asked the EU to help persuade Ukraine to resume the transit of Lukoil oil to Eastern Europe.

In June 2024, Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council expanded the sanctions against Lukoil, adding, among other things, a ban on transit of its oil via Ukraine.

Neither Hungary nor Slovakia will face fuel shortages after Ukraine banned the transit of Lukoil's oil to Eastern Europe, but prices at their petrol stations may rise.

Support UP or become our patron!