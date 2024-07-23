All Sections
Hungary to block billions in EU aid until Ukraine lifts Lukoil transit ban

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 23 July 2024, 19:38
Péter Szijjártó. Stock photo: Getty Images

Hungary will withhold a €6.5 billion payment from the European Peace Fund to Ukraine until Kyiv allows Russian company Lukoil to transit its oil through the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary.

Source: Péter Szijjártó, Hungarian Foreign Minister, in an interview with ATV News

Details: Szijjártó stated that Hungary would keep blocking the €6.5 billion aid package from the European Peace Fund until Ukraine lifted the prohibition.

Quote: "I made it clear that until this issue is resolved by Ukraine, the payment of €6.5 billion of compensation for weapons from the European Peace Fund should be forgotten about," he said.

Szijjártó noted that Hungary and Slovakia acquire 33% and 40-45% of Russian Lukoil's crude oil in transit through Ukraine, respectively.

Background: 

  • Hungary and Slovakia have asked the EU to help persuade Ukraine to resume the transit of Lukoil oil to Eastern Europe.
  • In June 2024, Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council expanded the sanctions against Lukoil, adding, among other things, a ban on transit of its oil via Ukraine.
  • Neither Hungary nor Slovakia will face fuel shortages after Ukraine banned the transit of Lukoil's oil to Eastern Europe, but prices at their petrol stations may rise.

Subjects: Hungaryoilaid for UkraineEU
