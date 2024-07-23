All Sections
Russians bombard Donetsk Oblast with various weapons, killing two people and wounding six more – photos

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 23 July 2024, 21:52
Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces bombarded Donetsk Oblast on 23 July, killing two people and injuring six more.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, Russian troops bombarded the town of Lyman at 17:20 on 23 July 2024. The munitions hit a residential area, killing two local residents, 58 and 66."

Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast. 
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: Two women, 50 and 74, and a man, 51, also sustained injuries of moderate severity. The Russians presumably used Iskander missiles.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast. 
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: In addition, Russian troops attacked Novohrodivka district with an FPV drone. Three civilians aged 49 to 68 were injured while on the road.

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastattackwar
