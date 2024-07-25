Ukraine launches project to exchange collaborators for Ukrainians in captivity

A state project called I want to return to my people (Khochu k svoim) has started functioning in Ukraine, which will facilitate the bringing back of Ukrainians from Russian captivity in exchange for collaborators and Russian agents.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: The authors of the project are DIU, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Human Rights.

Advertisement:

DIU’s spokesperson Andrii Yusov stated that the first and primary goal of the project is to disclose information about convicted Russian agents, traitors and collaborators who cooperated with or assisted the Russian occupation forces in the war against Ukraine.

This information will be published on the project's website: hochuksvoim.com, where, thanks to the "consent to exchange" option, convicted collaborators will be able to agree to be exchanged for Ukrainians held in Russian captivity.

Quote: "Thanks to the project, citizens will also learn about the possibility of ceasing forced cooperation with the enemy and how to inform law enforcement about enemy agents in their surroundings to prevent further crimes.

Advertisement:

All that will be required for this is to find and fill out a special form on the website. To effectively achieve the set goals, the project website will publish information about convicted Russian agents, traitors and collaborators who have agreed to be exchanged to Russia."

Support UP or become our patron!