Russian authorities claim large-scale UAV attack on Russia's Bryansk Oblast
The Russian Defence Ministry and Russia's Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz have reported a large-scale attack, allegedly by Ukrainian drones.
Source: Bogomaz on Telegram; Russian Defence Ministry
Details: Bogomaz said several municipal districts in Bryansk Oblast came under a large-scale attack.
Quote from Bogomaz: "Units of the Russian Defence Ministry destroyed another 12 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles within an hour."
Details: Prior to this, Bogomaz had reported the alleged downing of two drones over Bryansk Oblast.
The Russian governor also stated that there were "no casualties or damage" as a result of the attack, adding that "emergency and operational services are working at the scene".
Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry reported an attack by 21 alleged Ukrainian drones on Bryansk Oblast.
