All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian authorities claim large-scale UAV attack on Russia's Bryansk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 27 July 2024, 01:02
Russian authorities claim large-scale UAV attack on Russia's Bryansk Oblast
UAV. Stock photo: Ukroboronprom

The Russian Defence Ministry and Russia's Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz have reported a large-scale attack, allegedly by Ukrainian drones.

Source: Bogomaz on Telegram; Russian Defence Ministry

Details: Bogomaz said several municipal districts in Bryansk Oblast came under a large-scale attack.

Advertisement:

Quote from Bogomaz: "Units of the Russian Defence Ministry destroyed another 12 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles within an hour."

Details: Prior to this, Bogomaz had reported the alleged downing of two drones over Bryansk Oblast. 

The Russian governor also stated that there were "no casualties or damage" as a result of the attack, adding that "emergency and operational services are working at the scene".

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry reported an attack by 21 alleged Ukrainian drones on Bryansk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiadroneswar
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
Russia
Illegally convicted Ukrainians can be brought back from Russia – Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for Treatment of PoWs
Russians launch plywood UAVs to determine positions of Ukraine's air defence
Estonian intelligence does not believe Russia will exhaust war resources in Ukraine by 2025
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: