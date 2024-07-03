Ukraine's General Staff commends 110th Mechanised Brigade for inflicting significant losses on Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has commended the soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Marko Bezruchko, which inflicted significant personnel losses on the Russians.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 2 June

Quote: "The defence forces continue to counter the enemy's attempts to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, focusing efforts on disrupting the occupiers' offensive operations.

Advertisement:

Since the beginning of the day, 136 combat clashes have occurred. The Russian aggressor is attempting to leverage its superiority in personnel and air support. [The Russians] had launched a missile strike using one missile, 41 airstrikes using 58 guided bombs, and 457 attacks by kamikaze drones. The enemy also fired almost 3,000 times on the positions of our troops and populated areas using different types of weapons."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, attacked Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vovchansk and Hlyboke six times. Fighting is still ongoing in Vovchansk. The situation is under control.

According to current information, during the day, the Russians have lost 144 personnel killed and injured and 77 units of weapons and military equipment. In particular, a tank, two artillery systems, 10 vehicles, 4 command posts, and a fuel and lubricants storage point were destroyed. In addition, three guns, one multiple-launch rocket system, a tank, two vehicles and two pieces of special equipment were damaged. The information is being confirmed.

Advertisement:

The Russians launched 10 attacks on Ukrainian positions on the Kupiansk front. They are concentrating their efforts near the village of Synkivka, where five attacks have been repelled and one is ongoing. Also, two Russian attempts to advance are being held back by Ukrainian troops near the village of Stelmakhivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian defenders near four different settlements 16 times. Six combat clashes are ongoing. The Russians are concentrating their efforts near the settlements of Hrekivka and Terny. In addition, they attacked Ukrainian positions near Nevske and Makiivka. The situation is under control.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has commended the soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Marko Bezruchko who have inflicted significant personnel losses on the Russians.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 2 June

Quote: "The defence forces continue to counter the enemy's attempts to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, focusing efforts on disrupting the occupiers' offensive operations.

Since the beginning of the day, 136 combat clashes have occurred. The Russian aggressor is attempting to leverage its superiority in personnel and air support. It launched a missile strike using one missile, 41 airstrikes using 58 guided bombs, and 457 attacks by kamikaze drones. The enemy also fired almost 3,000 times on the positions of our troops and populated areas using different types of weapons."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, attacked Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vovchansk and Hlyboke six times. Fighting is still ongoing in Vovchansk. The situation is under control.

According to current information, during the day, the Russians have lost 144 personnel killed and injured and 77 units of weapons and military equipment. In particular, a tank, two artillery systems, 10 vehicles, 4 command posts, and a fuel and lubricants storage point were destroyed. In addition, three guns, one multiple-launch rocket system, a tank, two vehicles and two pieces of special equipment were damaged. The information is being confirmed.

The Russians launched 10 attacks on Ukrainian positions on the Kupiansk front. They are concentrating their efforts near the village of Synkivka, where five attacks have been repelled and one is ongoing. Also, two Russian attempts to advance are being held back by Ukrainian troops near the village of Stelmakhivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian defenders near four different settlements 16 times. Six combat clashes are ongoing. The Russians are concentrating their efforts near the settlements of Hrekivka and Terny. In addition, they attacked Ukrainian positions near Nevske and Makiivka. The situation is under control.

On the Siversk front, the Russians tried to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlements of Ivano-Darivka, Spirne and Vyimka five times. The attempts were unsuccessful.

On the Kramatorsk front, eight Russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka were unsuccessful. Battles are ongoing near Kalynivka, Ivanivske and Chasiv Yar.

The situation is tense on the Toretsk front. The Russians attacked near the settlements of Deliivka, Toretsk, Pivdenne, New-York and Pivnichne 24 times. Fifteen clashes have occurred, with fighting still ongoing in nine other locations.

The intensity of fighting remains high on the Pokrovsk front. Over the course of the day, the Russians escalated their efforts, conducting 43 assault and offensive actions. The Russians are most active near Ocherytyne, from where they are trying to break into Ukrainian defence lines on various fronts. Ukrainian defenders have repelled 31 attacks, with 12 clashes still ongoing, particularly near the settlements of Yevhenivka and Novooleksandrivka. The Russians are suffering significant personnel losses on this front, as Ukrainian forces have killed or injured over 350 Russian soldiers today alone. At least 11 artillery pieces and mortars were destroyed or damaged. Russian losses are being confirmed.

On the Kurakhove front, 11 combat clashes occurred during the day. The Russians unsuccessfully tried to advance near the settlements of Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. Five attacks have been repelled and fighting continues near the city of Krasnohorivka, where the Russians are concentrating their efforts.

On the Prydniprovske front, four Russian assault actions on the eastern (left) bank of the Dnipro River were unsuccessful. No positions were lost.

There were no significant changes in the situation on the remaining fronts.

Support UP or become our patron!