Number of combat clashes increases to 161 over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that the number of combat clashes has increased to 161 over the past day, with the most, 44, occurring on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 1 July

Details: The General Staff noted that 161 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the past day.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians tried to storm Ukrainian defence lines near the settlements of Hlyboke, Lyptsi and Vovchansk 11 times. Four combat clashes are ongoing.

The Russians attacked Ukrainian positions on the Kupiansk front 17 times. Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled assault actions near the settlements of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane and Stelmakhivka. Three combat clashes are ongoing near Synkivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians tried to attack near the settlements of Hrekivka, Nevske and Makiivka 17 times. Five battles are ongoing.

The Russians were also active on the Siversk front, where 19 assaults were recorded. Combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Ivano-Darivka, Spirne, Vyimka and Verkhnokamianske. Two battles continue near Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian attacks near the settlements of Nove and Klishchiivka. One combat clash is still ongoing in Nove, near Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians tried to penetrate the defence lines of the Ukraine’s defence forces near the settlements of Toretsk, Pivnichne, Pivdenne and New-York 19 times. Sixteen attacks were repelled, with three still ongoing.

The intensity of fighting remains the highest on the Pokrovsk front. A total of 44 Russian assault actions were recorded there since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian forces are still repelling 14 attacks near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, Yevhenivka, Sokil, Voskhod and Netailove.

The Russians have lost 109 soldiers killed and 181 injured, with several captured. A Russian tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, an MT-LB armoured fighting vehicle, two Tiger armoured vehicles, two vehicles and a buggy, four operational-tactical UAVs and one gun were destroyed. In addition, a tank, a gun, a 120-mm mortar and four vehicles were damaged.

On the Kurakhove front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to advance near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka seven times.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted 10 attacks near the settlements of Vodiane and Urzhaine. One more assault action is still ongoing.

On the Orikhiv front, two Russian attacks towards Robotyne and Novodanylivka failed.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians continue trying to push Ukrainian units out of positions on the bridgeheads. All eight Russian attacks were unsuccessful.

Background: Earlier, the General Staff reported that Russian forces are once again trying to advance to the settlements of Chasiv Yar (the Novyi district) and Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast from the city of Bakhmut. As many as 121 combat clashes occurred since the beginning of the day.

