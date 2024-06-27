All Sections
Ukrainian PM instructs ministers to visit frontline oblasts after Zelenskyy's criticism

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 27 June 2024, 12:56
Ukrainian PM instructs ministers to visit frontline oblasts after Zelenskyy's criticism
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Shmyhal on Facebook

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed ministers to make a series of working visits to several Ukrainian oblasts, including frontline areas, after Zelenskyy criticised government officials for not being there for months.

Source: Denys Smyhal on social media

Quote: "Special attention to the frontline oblasts. Following these visits, we will hear reports from members of the government on the situation in key areas. Social sphere, energy, defence, preparation for the school year, healthcare, shelters, infrastructure, production – all these are in the focus of the government."

Details: According to Shmyhal, this work will be followed by regional and offsite meetings of the government to address the problematic issues of the identified areas.

Background:

On 26 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Donetsk Oblast and said that he would have a "separate conversation" in Kyiv with the government officials who should be near the line of contact. Zelenskyy added that he would draw appropriate conclusions.

