Ukraine's Foreign Minister discusses air defence and NATO summit with US Secretary of State

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the strengthening of Ukrainian air defence, the recovery of the energy system and the NATO summit in Washington.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba specifically discussed with Blinken the ongoing efforts to enhance Ukraine's air defence, as well as the recovery of the country's energy grid.

Officials also discussed the expected outcomes of the NATO summit in Washington.

"Over the past few years, America has strengthened its role as a power of alliances, and the summit will undoubtedly demonstrate this," Kuleba wrote.

The US State Department said that it would not discuss any wording from the upcoming communiqué of the NATO summit in Washington against the background of reports spread in the press about disputes over how the clause on Ukraine's membership will be formulated.

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, said she hoped that the Washington NATO summit decision would be worded to include a statement on the irreversibility of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic course.

