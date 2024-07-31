Russian army launches airstrike on Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring man – photo
Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 21:22
Russian forces launched an airstrike on the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast on 31 July, injuring a civilian man.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Quote: "The investigation reports that on 31 July at about 16:20 Russian forces launched an airstrike on the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk district, injuring a 55-year-old civilian man."
Details: Moreover, the Russians struck the village of Pidserednie from a multiple-launch rocket system, damaging a private house. No one was injured.
