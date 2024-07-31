All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian army launches airstrike on Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring man – photo

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 31 July 2024, 21:22
Russian army launches airstrike on Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring man – photo
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces launched an airstrike on the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast on 31 July, injuring a civilian man.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "The investigation reports that on 31 July at about 16:20 Russian forces launched an airstrike on the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk district, injuring a 55-year-old civilian man."

Advertisement:

Details: Moreover, the Russians struck the village of Pidserednie from a multiple-launch rocket system, damaging a private house. No one was injured.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
"The most terrible thing is to respond to a call from your own home": firefighter's wife killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast – video
Woman killed, her 10-year-old son injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
Bodies of two men killed by explosives found in Kharkiv Oblast – photo
RECENT NEWS
23:59
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
23:52
Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported
22:28
Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
22:18
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
21:17
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
20:58
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
20:28
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
20:10
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million
19:38
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
18:59
"I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: