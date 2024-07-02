All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Hungarian Foreign Minister spoke to Russian counterpart while Orban was in Kyiv

Andrii Synyavskyi, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 2 July 2024, 20:16
Hungarian Foreign Minister spoke to Russian counterpart while Orban was in Kyiv
Szijjártó and Lavrov. Photo: GETTY IMAGES

Hungary's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov while Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Ukrainian capital.

Source: press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry, European Pravda reports

Details: The Russian Foreign Ministry said the call was initiated by the Hungarian side. The diplomats highly assessed the level of Russian-Hungarian political dialogue, the statement said.

Advertisement:

The statement said that the parties "stressed the need for Kyiv to unconditionally ensure the rights of all national minorities living in the country".

"It was emphasised that bilateral cooperation, despite the extremely difficult international situation, continues to develop steadily in the spirit of healthy pragmatism and mutual benefit," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • Viktor Orbán, whose country assumed the EU presidency on 1 July, arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 2 July for an unannounced visit. This is his first trip to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale war.
  • He said he arrived in Ukraine almost immediately after Hungary took over the EU Council presidency to better understand how to help the Ukrainian state.
  • During the negotiations in Kyiv, Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán agreed to work on a bilateral deal that would resolve relevant issues.
  • In addition, at the talks, Orbán promoted the idea of an urgent truce with Russia, which is in all pro-Russian "peace plans", but did not insist on it.
  • At the same time, the Kremlin said it did not expect anything from the Hungarian Prime Minister's visit to Kyiv.

Support UP or become our patron!  

Subjects: LavrovOrbanZelenskyyHungary
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
Lavrov
Serbian Foreign Minister arrives in Moscow and meets with his Russian counterpart
Slovak foreign minister shakes hands with his Russian counterpart, Slovak PM hails meeting – photo
Russian foreign minister calls Ukrainian Peace Formula an ultimatum
RECENT NEWS
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: