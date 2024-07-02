Hungarian Foreign Minister spoke to Russian counterpart while Orban was in Kyiv

Hungary's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov while Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Ukrainian capital.

Source: press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry, European Pravda reports

Details: The Russian Foreign Ministry said the call was initiated by the Hungarian side. The diplomats highly assessed the level of Russian-Hungarian political dialogue, the statement said.

Advertisement:

The statement said that the parties "stressed the need for Kyiv to unconditionally ensure the rights of all national minorities living in the country".

"It was emphasised that bilateral cooperation, despite the extremely difficult international situation, continues to develop steadily in the spirit of healthy pragmatism and mutual benefit," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Background:

Advertisement:

Viktor Orbán, whose country assumed the EU presidency on 1 July, arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 2 July for an unannounced visit. This is his first trip to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale war.

He said he arrived in Ukraine almost immediately after Hungary took over the EU Council presidency to better understand how to help the Ukrainian state.

During the negotiations in Kyiv, Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán agreed to work on a bilateral deal that would resolve relevant issues.

In addition, at the talks, Orbán promoted the idea of an urgent truce with Russia, which is in all pro-Russian "peace plans", but did not insist on it.

At the same time, the Kremlin said it did not expect anything from the Hungarian Prime Minister's visit to Kyiv.

Support UP or become our patron!