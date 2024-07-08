Zelenskyy meets Polish PM in Warsaw, plans to sign security agreement – photo

The Ukrainian President's Office has reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Warsaw and met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Poland and Ukraine will sign a bilateral security agreement during the visit.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The President's Office officially confirmed Volodymyr Zelenskyy's arrival in Warsaw at around 13:00 Kyiv time.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy's meeting with Donald Tusk has begun and will include both a one-on-one conversation and an extended meeting with delegations.

У Варшаві розпочалася зустріч Президента України Володимира Зеленського з Прем’єр-міністром Республіки Польща Дональдом Туском.



Володимир Зеленський і Дональд Туск зустрінуться віч-на-віч, а також у розширеному складі за участі делегацій.



Заплановані переговори про продовження… — Офіс Президента (@APUkraine) July 8, 2024

Advertisement:

Quote from the President's Office: "Talks are planned on continuing defence cooperation, support for Ukraine's journey to European integration, and expectations for the upcoming NATO summit in Washington. They will also discuss Poland's role in Ukraine's recovery, trade development, and humanitarian cooperation.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Tusk will sign an agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and Poland. They will also meet with media representatives."

Donald Tusk posted a photo of the leaders on Twitter almost immediately, writing "You can always count on us in this fight."

Wytrwałość i odwaga. Te słowa najlepiej oddają postawę @ZelenskyyUa w boju o bezpieczną Ukrainę i bezpieczną Europę.

W tej walce zawsze możesz na nas liczyć. pic.twitter.com/dsEG3lrthS — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) July 8, 2024

On the morning of 8 July, the Polish Foreign Ministry implicitly acknowledged the Ukrainian president's visit, and the Polish media quickly reported, citing sources, that Zelenskyy was already in Warsaw.

Following the meeting with Tusk and the joint press conference, the Ukrainian president is to meet with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda.

Support UP or become our patron!.