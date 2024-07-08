All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy meets Polish PM in Warsaw, plans to sign security agreement – photo

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 8 July 2024, 13:30
Zelenskyy meets Polish PM in Warsaw, plans to sign security agreement – photo
Zelenskyy meets Donald Tusk. Photo: Donald Tusk on Twitter (X)

The Ukrainian President's Office has reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Warsaw and met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Poland and Ukraine will sign a bilateral security agreement during the visit.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The President's Office officially confirmed Volodymyr Zelenskyy's arrival in Warsaw at around 13:00 Kyiv time.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy's meeting with Donald Tusk has begun and will include both a one-on-one conversation and an extended meeting with delegations.

Advertisement:

Quote from the President's Office: "Talks are planned on continuing defence cooperation, support for Ukraine's journey to European integration, and expectations for the upcoming NATO summit in Washington. They will also discuss Poland's role in Ukraine's recovery, trade development, and humanitarian cooperation.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Tusk will sign an agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and Poland. They will also meet with media representatives."

Donald Tusk posted a photo of the leaders on Twitter almost immediately, writing "You can always count on us in this fight."

On the morning of 8 July, the Polish Foreign Ministry implicitly acknowledged the Ukrainian president's visit, and the Polish media quickly reported, citing sources, that Zelenskyy was already in Warsaw.

Following the meeting with Tusk and the joint press conference, the Ukrainian president is to meet with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyPoland
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy on morning strike on Ukraine: Russia launched over 40 missiles of various types – photos
Speaker Johnson to meet with Zelenskyy during NATO Summit
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will strengthen its fleet with help from UK and Netherlands
RECENT NEWS
07:26
150 Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 July
06:10
Russian forces bomb and fire missiles on Sumy Oblast
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: