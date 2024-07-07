Zelenskyy: Ukraine will strengthen its fleet with help from UK and Netherlands

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his video address on 7 July. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has outlined the latest developments on the front to newly appointed Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans and newly appointed UK Defence Secretary John Healey. Zelenskyy and the ministers also discussed strengthening the Ukrainian fleet and air defence.

Source: President Zelenskyy during his video address on 7 July

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The newly appointed Dutch defence and foreign ministers and the UK’s new secretary of defence were here in Odesa today. I told them about the situation on the battlefield. Commander of the Ukrainian Navy [Oleksii] Neizhpapa also delivered a report.

We will continue strengthening the Ukrainian fleet alongside the UK and the Netherlands; we have additional cooperation agreements in place. Today we also discussed strengthening [Ukraine’s] air defence; this is our absolute priority, and I am grateful for [our partners’] readiness to take further steps, including regarding the F-16 fighter jets."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that he presented awards to Ukrainian marines and visited injured soldiers and marines in Odesa on Sunday.

He also held a meeting to discuss the situation in Odesa and Odesa Oblast, including the region’s security, transport, energy, and social issues.

