New Dutch PM after Russian strike on Okhmatdyt children's hospital: Russia should not win

Iryna Balachuk, Khrystyna Bondarieva Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 10:25
New Dutch PM Dick Schoof. Photo:Dick Schoof on Twitter (X)

New Dutch PM Dick Schoof has said that Russia should not win the war after the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt National Specialised Children's Hospital in Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Schoof on Twitter (X)

Details: Schoof noted that the attack on the children's hospital in Kyiv showed the ruthless cruelty of the Putin regime. 

Quote from Schoof: "It clearly shows why we must continue to support Ukraine: for the security of the Ukrainian people, the security of Europe and the security of our own country. Russia must not win this war.

This will be an important topic of discussion during the NATO summit in Washington this week."

Background:

  • Schoof and other government members were sworn in on 2 July. The new Dutch government was formed after the far-right Party for Freedom, led by Geert Wilders, won the election.
  • However, as a result of coalition agreements, the posts of Foreign Minister and Defence Minister, important for Ukraine, were not given to representatives of the Party for Freedom. Dick Schoof, the former Dutch intelligence chief, does not belong to any political party.
  • Ruben Brekelmans, the Defence Minister in the new Dutch government, said that he considers Ukraine's accession to NATO "inevitable".

Subjects: NetherlandsRussiawar
