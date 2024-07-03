All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's foreign minister discusses delivery of Patriot air defence system with Dutch counterpart

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 3 July 2024, 18:32
Ukraine's foreign minister discusses delivery of Patriot air defence system with Dutch counterpart
Dmytro Kuleba. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has met with the Netherlands' new Minister of Foreign Affairs, Caspar Veldkamp, to discuss support for Ukraine, particularly the delivery of a Patriot air defence system.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba said his conversation with Caspar Veldkamp was the first since the new Dutch foreign minister had taken office. During the conversation, Ukraine's foreign minister expressed gratitude to the Netherlands for reaffirming its steadfast support for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Kuleba reported that the Netherlands will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine, impose sanctions on Russia, bring Russia to justice for its crimes, and address the issue of abducted Ukrainian children.

Advertisement:

Separately, the Ukrainian minister emphasised the importance of delivering the promised Patriot air defence system to Ukraine as soon as possible and thanked the Netherlands for its consistent leadership in all key areas.

Earlier on Wednesday, 3 July, Dick Schoof, the new Prime Minister of the Netherlands, who took over the government after the far-right’s recent election victory, spoke about his first telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which he assured the latter of his country’s continued support for Kyiv.

Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced on 21 June that the Netherlands, together with another country, would be sending a Patriot air defence system to Ukraine. 

The Netherlands had announced in late May that it intended, with support from other countries, to assemble and deliver a Patriot air defence system to Ukraine in the near future.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Netherlandsaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
Netherlands
New Dutch PM assures Zelenskyy of continued support for Ukraine
New Dutch defence minister vows to continue supporting Ukraine
Netherlands finalises F-16 export permit for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
08:30
Russia reports drone attack: flights restricted at two airports
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: