Ukraine's foreign minister discusses delivery of Patriot air defence system with Dutch counterpart

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has met with the Netherlands' new Minister of Foreign Affairs, Caspar Veldkamp, to discuss support for Ukraine, particularly the delivery of a Patriot air defence system.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba said his conversation with Caspar Veldkamp was the first since the new Dutch foreign minister had taken office. During the conversation, Ukraine's foreign minister expressed gratitude to the Netherlands for reaffirming its steadfast support for Ukraine.

I was pleased to have my first call with the newly appointed Dutch Foreign Minister @ministerBZ Caspar Veldkamp.



I am grateful to my counterpart for reaffirming that the Netherlands will continue to provide steadfast support for Ukraine, including in military aid, sanctions… — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) July 3, 2024

Kuleba reported that the Netherlands will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine, impose sanctions on Russia, bring Russia to justice for its crimes, and address the issue of abducted Ukrainian children.

Separately, the Ukrainian minister emphasised the importance of delivering the promised Patriot air defence system to Ukraine as soon as possible and thanked the Netherlands for its consistent leadership in all key areas.

Earlier on Wednesday, 3 July, Dick Schoof, the new Prime Minister of the Netherlands, who took over the government after the far-right’s recent election victory, spoke about his first telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which he assured the latter of his country’s continued support for Kyiv.

Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced on 21 June that the Netherlands, together with another country, would be sending a Patriot air defence system to Ukraine.

The Netherlands had announced in late May that it intended, with support from other countries, to assemble and deliver a Patriot air defence system to Ukraine in the near future.

