Estonia introduces mandatory customs control for everyone crossing Russian border

Estonia will impose customs control upon all travellers crossing the border with Russia starting from 8 August to combat sanctions evasion.

Source: Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, reports European Pravda

Details: On Thursday, Tsahkna announced that in a week, customs control would be mandatory for all travellers crossing the Estonian-Russian border.

Quote: "From 8 August, Estonia will implement full customs control on the border with Russia to better ensure that we do not feed Russia’s war machine and help the aggressor evade sanctions."

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Estonia had developed a plan to gradually introduce customs control of all people and goods travelling from Estonia to Russia.

"Unfortunately, attempts to evade sanctions and smuggle prohibited goods continue at our borders, as does Russia's brutal war against Ukraine… By applying general control of goods, we will make it more difficult for Russia to evade sanctions and supply its war machine," Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said.

The government predicts that general control, instead of selective control, will increase border crossing times.

Background:

There were reports earlier in July that Estonia may tighten customs controls at the border with Russia due to increasingly frequent attempts to smuggle sanctioned goods, including dual-use goods.

Estonian customs officials said that euros in cash, expensive branded goods, luxury wines, and car parts are the most commonly smuggled goods from the EU to Russia.

