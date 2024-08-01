All Sections
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye

Economichna PravdaThursday, 1 August 2024, 18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy

During a visit to Türkiye, Yuliia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, has met with Turkish Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat to finalise the ratification of a Free Trade Agreement between the two countries.

Source: a statement by Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy on Thursday, 1 August, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian delegation in Türkiye discussed a variety of issues, including improving conditions for mutually advantageous trade, Ukrainian-Turkish commercial cooperation, food security and Black Sea demining.

Separately, the parties discussed the establishment of a free trade zone upon ratification of the Agreement. The Ministry of Economy said the Ukrainian parliament has not yet made the appropriate decision.

Quote from Svyrydenko: "When the agreement has been ratified, all the coastal countries of the Black Sea, with the exception of Russia, will be combined into a single economic space."

Another topic covered at the meeting was how to prevent Russian sanctions from being circumvented with the help of Turkish businesses.

"Ukraine expects Türkiye to continue to take measures to block the supply of dual-use goods that Russia uses for military purposes," the statement said.

Ukraine and Türkiye’s presidents, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, signed the Free Trade Agreement in Kyiv in early February 2022.

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers approved the ratification of the Free Trade Agreement with Türkiye in May.

Subjects: Türkiye
