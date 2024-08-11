Ukrainians advance 30 kilometres deep into Russian territory, Russians build defences near Kursk Nuclear Power Plant – BBC

The Russian settlement of Obshchii Kolodez, where the fighting is ongoing according to the Russian MoD. Screenshot: Google Maps

The claims of the Ministry of Defence of Russia and verified footage of BBC indicate that Ukrainian forces have advanced about 30 kilometres deep into the territory of Russia in Kursk Oblast near the border with Ukraine, and new defence lines have emerged near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

Details: On 11 August the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the Russians had prevented an attempted breakthrough by the Ukrainians near the settlements of Tolpino and Obshchii Kolodez in Kursk Oblast, located about 25 and 30 kilometres from the Russo-Ukrainian border. BBC calls it an obvious admission that the Defence Forces of Ukraine advanced deep in the border Kursk district.

The footage, published online and confirmed by BBC, also showed a Russian strike near the village of Levshinka, about 25 kilometres away from the border.

BBC correspondents witnessed a constant flow of armoured vehicles and tanks moving in the direction of Russia in the Ukrainian city of Sumy which borders Kursk Oblast. The armoured columns are sporting white triangular insignias, seemingly to distinguish them from hardware used within Ukraine itself. Meanwhile, aerial photos have appeared to show Ukrainian tanks engaged in combat inside Russia.

The photos, analysed by BBC Verify, also show that Russia builds new defence lines near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant. Reportedly, Ukrainian forces advanced within 50 kilometres of the facility.

Contrasting satellite imagery of the same location captured on 10 August with imagery from a few days earlier, images show several newly constructed trench lines nearby, with the nearest roughly 8 kilometres from the plant.

