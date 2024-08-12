Ukrainian military equipment spotted in another village south of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast: evacuation underway — media

Journalists tracked down a video published by Russian sources on the morning of 12 August and discovered that Ukrainian military vehicles were seen passing through the village of Girii, Belovsky district, in Kursk Oblast, about 30 km southeast of the town of Sudzha, towards which Ukrainian troops had moved earlier. The district authorities have announced the evacuation of residents.

Source: Radio Liberty; Nikolai Volobuev the Head of Russia's Belovsky district of Kursk Oblast; acting Governor of Kursk Oblast, Alexei Smirnov, on Telegram

Details: The video is said to have been filmed in Girii near a mobile network tower. A Ukrainian armoured vehicle is seen moving north in the direction of the village of Belitsa. The video shows the vehicle passing the Girii bus stop.

Advertisement:

Volobuev called on local residents to evacuate.

Quote from the Russian official: "Dear residents of the Belovsky district, the situation is very tense. Anyone can come to the collection point in the village of Dolgie Budy to the village council or to the village of Bushmeno in Oboyansky district on their own. Buses will be provided. Those who still remain in the area are urged to leave the territory."

The acting governor of Kursk Oblast later said that the regional operational headquarters had decided to evacuate the residents of Belovsky district.

Advertisement:

Quote from Smirnov: "I instructed the regional branch of the Ministry of Transport to prepare additional transport, and buses are already waiting in safe zones. The main thing now is promptly informing the residents of the settlements that there is an opportunity to leave the area... I ask the residents of Belovsky district to follow the recommendations of the authorities and law enforcement agencies."

Earlier, on 12 August, the Governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced the evacuation of the population of the Krasnaya Yaruga district that borders Ukraine.

Background:

On the morning of 6 August, Alexei Smirnov, the acting governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast, claimed that Ukrainian forces had mounted an attempt to infiltrate the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of Kursk Oblast. Russian propagandists and milbloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces have secured a foothold in the border area. Russian ruler Vladimir Putin called the situation a "provocation".

Earlier, Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed the advance of supposedly Ukrainian forces in two districts of Kursk Oblast and noted that it had moved reserves to the border and was "attacking Ukrainian troops from the air".

On 9 August, Russia’s Ministry of Defence issued a statement on the situation in Kursk Oblast, acknowledging that Ukrainian forces were on the outskirts of the town of Sudzha.

On 9 August, the DeepState analytical project released a video filmed by a Russian man, showing a crushed convoy of Russian military vehicles with dead personnel inside them in the village of Oktyabrskoye in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

On 10 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he has heard reports from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, some of which concerned the operations whose goal it is to bring the war to the territory of Russia, the aggressor state.

Ukrainian troops are digging trenches in Russia's Kursk Oblast, and this is a sign that they plan to stay there, Forbes writes.

Support UP or become our patron!