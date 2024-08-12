Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that just as the Kursk submarine disaster marked the beginning of Vladimir Putin's rule, now Kursk is the disastrous end of his war.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 12 August

Quote: "We see how Russia really moves [under Putin’s rule]: 24 years ago, there was the Kursk disaster – the symbolic beginning of his rule; and now we can see what the end for him is. And that is Kursk as well. The disaster of his war. This always happens to those who despise people and despise all rules. Russia brought war to others, and now it is coming home. Ukraine has always wanted only peace, and we will definitely ensure peace."

For reference:

On 12 August 2000, the Kursk, a Russian nuclear submarine, sank in the Barents Sea during a training exercise. All 118 people on board died.

The Kursk disaster happened three months after Putin first took office as president of Russia.

In September 2000, Putin gave an interview to American journalist Larry King. When King asked him, "What happened to the submarine?", Putin replied: "It sank."

Background:

Alexei Smirnov, acting Governor of Kursk Oblast in Russia, has informed Russian ruler Vladimir Putin that 28 settlements of Kursk Oblast are "under the enemy’s control".

The DeepState military analysis project estimates that as of 12 August, the Ukrainian military may control approximately 44 settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said at a Staff meeting that the Ukrainian military is continuing to conduct an offensive operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. "As of now, about 1,000 sq km of Russian territory is under our control… The situation is under our control," he said.

