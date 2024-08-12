All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Kursk disaster symbolised the start of Putin's rule, and now it's the end for him

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 12 August 2024, 20:15
Zelenskyy: Kursk disaster symbolised the start of Putin's rule, and now it's the end for him
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that just as the Kursk submarine disaster marked the beginning of Vladimir Putin's rule, now Kursk is the disastrous end of his war.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 12 August

Quote: "We see how Russia really moves [under Putin’s rule]: 24 years ago, there was the Kursk disaster – the symbolic beginning of his rule; and now we can see what the end for him is. And that is Kursk as well. The disaster of his war. This always happens to those who despise people and despise all rules. Russia brought war to others, and now it is coming home. Ukraine has always wanted only peace, and we will definitely ensure peace."

Advertisement:

For reference:

On 12 August 2000, the Kursk, a Russian nuclear submarine, sank in the Barents Sea during a training exercise. All 118 people on board died.

The Kursk disaster happened three months after Putin first took office as president of Russia.

Advertisement:

In September 2000, Putin gave an interview to American journalist Larry King. When King asked him, "What happened to the submarine?", Putin replied: "It sank."

Background:

  • Alexei Smirnov, acting Governor of Kursk Oblast in Russia, has informed Russian ruler Vladimir Putin that 28 settlements of Kursk Oblast are "under the enemy’s control".
  • The DeepState military analysis project estimates that as of 12 August, the Ukrainian military may control approximately 44 settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast.
  • Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said at a Staff meeting that the Ukrainian military is continuing to conduct an offensive operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. "As of now, about 1,000 sq km of Russian territory is under our control… The situation is under our control," he said.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyKursk OblastPutinwar
Advertisement:

Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy meets with bipartisan US Senate delegation – photos
Zelenskyy orders clear strategy for bringing people back from Russian captivity
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief briefs Zelenskyy on Kursk Oblast offensive: 1,000 sq km under Ukraine's control
RECENT NEWS
10:35
Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: