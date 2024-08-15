Russian aviation strikes enterprise in Kharkiv Oblast this afternoon: two people killed

A Russian airstrike on the village of Prykolotne in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast has killed two people and injured six others.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The investigation says that on 15 August at around 15:20, the Russian Armed Forces carried out airstrikes on the village of Prykolotne in the Kupiansk district. A strike was recorded on the territory of a civilian enterprise. A fire broke out in a warehouse building with a total area of 800 square metres. Two men aged 44 and 57 were killed. Five other people - two women and three men - were injured. Those who were killed and injured were employees of the company."

Details: Later, the prosecutor's office reported that the number of injured had increased to six. A 47-year-old man, also an employee of the company that came under Russian airstrike, asked for medical assistance.

