German Bundestag calls for supply of Fuchs armoured vehicles to Ukraine

Ivanna Kostina, Roman PetrenkoFriday, 16 August 2024, 14:33

Marcus Faber, the chair of the Bundestag's Defence Committee, has called for an increase in the supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, as well as the supply of Fuchs armoured vehicles.

Source: Faber on Twitter (X) 

Details: Faber noted that Ukraine's success in Kursk Oblast should be a reason for Germany to talk about supplying more Leopard tanks and Fuchs vehicles.

Quote: "So far, we have handed over 5% of our Leopard 2 tanks and 0% of our Fuchs vehicles. We can do more, especially as we have ordered 123 Leopard 2 tanks and are about to make a decision on the Fuchs vehicles. Our help is crucial in the fight against Putin's war of aggression.  

By providing military support to Ukraine, we can lay the foundations for a lasting peace in Europe."  

Background

  • Earlier, Marcus Faber said that Ukraine could use weapons provided by Germany for its current offensive on Russian territory.
  • German Major General Christian Freuding, who heads the Situation Centre for Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defence, mentioned the decision of Ukrainian forces to launch an offensive on the Russian border.
  • After a several-day visit to Ukraine, Freuding said that he "fully understands" the decision of the Ukrainians to launch an offensive against Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

