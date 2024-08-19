European Commission identifies key areas of support for Ukraine's energy sector

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson is calling for stepped-up efforts to support Ukraine's energy sector ahead of the winter season.

Source: Simson in a column for the Financial Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: She noted that Russia has destroyed or seized about 9 GW of Ukrainian generation, which is half of the electricity Ukraine needs in winter.

Quote: "Warm months hide the worst impact. No electricity means no access to basic services: water pumps and sewage networks will not work and heating will be off. In freezing winter temperatures, some places in Ukraine may simply become unliveable," the European Commissioner wrote.

She said that the EU and other partners of Ukraine are fully supporting Ukraine in restoring the energy sector, but much more needs to be done.

Quote: "To avoid a humanitarian disaster in Ukraine, we need to step up an unprecedented logistical and assistance effort now," Simson wrote.

She called for action in six key areas to support Ukraine's energy sector:

repairing damaged energy facilities;

delivering as many small decentralised generators to Ukraine as possible;

deploying solar panels to provide electricity to hospitals, schools, and public and residential buildings;

expanding the maximum amount of electricity that can be exported to Ukraine from other European countries;

expanding the possibilities of interconnection at the borders;

strengthening air defence near critical energy infrastructure.

Quote: "A coordinated and well-targeted effort can go a long way to narrow the gap... An unprecedented effort of solidarity and generosity is needed today. Ukraine must not be left alone as it prepares for its most difficult winter yet," Simson said.

Background:

In July, it was reported that Turkish companies will help Ukraine recover its energy sector and increase distributed generation capacity.

Prior to that, the European Union allocated a €100 million grant to Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s largest power company, in particular, to repair and restore power equipment destroyed or damaged by Russian attacks.

In addition, Estonia decided to donate equipment from Narva power plants to Ukraine.

