Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has ruled out the possibility of negotiations with Ukraine as the Ukrainian Armed Forces launch an offensive in Kursk Oblast.

Source: Russian propaganda media outlets RIA Novosti and TASS, citing Lavrov

Details: Lavrov said that Putin "clearly said that any negotiations with Kyiv after the invasion of Kursk Oblast are off the table."

Advertisement:

The Russian foreign minister also dismissed rumours about any contacts for negotiations with Kyiv.

He said that the information about such contacts is a continuation of the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland, where it was decided to set up working groups. However, this process is rejected by Moscow because its sole purpose is to promote an "ultimatum" called Zelenskyy's Peace Formula.

Background:

Advertisement:

On 17 August, The Washington Post journalists, citing diplomats familiar with the talks, reported that Ukraine and Russia were to send delegations to Doha, Qatar, this month to negotiate a historic agreement that would end the attacks on power infrastructure on both sides.

A diplomat involved in the talks said that Russian officials had postponed a meeting with Qatari officials after the beginning of Ukraine's operation in western Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!