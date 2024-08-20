Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian attack near Kyiv

Ukrainian air defence was responding to a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast during an air raid on the early morning of 20 August.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration; Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "The air-raid warning continues! Air defence systems are responding in the oblast, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"

Details: Popko also said that the air-raid warning is linked to a threat of missile attacks.

In addition, the air-raid warning was issued in Chernihiv, Poltava, and Zhytomyr oblasts for the same reason.

Update: The all-clear was given at 06:14.

