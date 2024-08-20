All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian attack near Kyiv

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 20 August 2024, 06:06
Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian attack near Kyiv
An air defence system. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian air defence was responding to a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast during an air raid on the early morning of 20 August.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration; Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "The air-raid warning continues! Air defence systems are responding in the oblast, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"

Advertisement:

Details: Popko also said that the air-raid warning is linked to a threat of missile attacks.

In addition, the air-raid warning was issued in Chernihiv, Poltava, and Zhytomyr oblasts for the same reason.

Update: The all-clear was given at 06:14.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron! 

Kyiv Oblastair defence
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
Kyiv Oblast
Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drone attack in Kyiv Oblast
50 private houses damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast this morning
Debris from downed targets destroys and damages houses in Kyiv Oblast – photos
RECENT NEWS
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
15:59
IAEA mission to visit Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on 27 August
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: