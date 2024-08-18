Debris from downed targets destroys and damages houses in Kyiv Oblast – photos

Aftermath of the fall of the debris. Photo: State Emergency Service of Kyiv Oblast

Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, has reported on the destruction in the oblast caused by the fall of the debris of downed targets on 18 August.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; State Emergency Service (SES) in Kyiv Oblast

Quote: "This morning, the enemy attacked the oblast with missiles. Air-raid warnings were issued twice. Air defence forces were operating in the oblast. There are downed targets. We are grateful to our air defence forces for their reliable protection."

Details: It is reported that there were no hits to critical and residential infrastructure and no casualties.

However, destruction and damage to houses were recorded on the territory of three allotment associations due to debris of the downed targets falling in one of the hromadas of Kyiv Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]

Currently, there is information about the destruction of two houses and damage to 16 houses. Windows were smashed, and facades and roofs were damaged. The aftermath of the attack is being confirmed.

The debris also damaged four cars, fences and power lines.

A fire on a grassy area has been extinguished in one of the associations’ allotments. Operational crews are continuing to deal with the aftermath of the missile attack.

