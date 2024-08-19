Scholz comments on media reports on German military aid for Ukraine

Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany, has stressed amid emerging comments regarding German military assistance for Ukraine that Germany will keep supporting Ukraine, specifically by providing a €50 billion loan within the Group of Seven.

Source: Scholz on X (Twitter) cited by European Pravda

Details: Scholz stated that Germany "was and is" a country which provides Ukraine with the largest quantity of military aid among all European states.

Deutschland ist und bleibt der stärkste Unterstützer der Ukraine in Europa. Und wir setzen die Unterstützung fort: mit einem 50-Milliarden-Euro-Kredit, den wir mit den G7 auf den Weg bringen.



Damit kann die Ukraine in großem Umfang Waffen beschaffen. Darauf kann sie bauen. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) August 19, 2024

"And we continue our support: with the help of a €50 billion loan which we are starting to allocate jointly with the G7. This will allow Ukraine to procure armament on a large scale. It can rely on this," Scholz said.

Background:

This weekend German media reported that current budget planning of the German federal government did not provide for supplementary funds for the support for Ukraine, and additional requests by the Ministry of Defence of Germany concerning military assistance for Ukraine would no longer get approved on the chancellor’s demand.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that these reports were incorrect and manipulative.

German politicians from both opposition Christian Democratic Union of Germany and from the coalition, specifically, from the party of Olaf Scholz, criticised this approach to further funding of the aid for Ukraine, explaining that it may pose a threat for the security of Germany.

The German government denied its intentions to decrease the military aid for Ukraine. The government spokesperson stated that the German government expected that next year the international partners of Ukraine would provide it with a loan for the total amount of €50 billion, which will be paid back with profits from frozen Russian assets.

Meanwhile, the stocks of German defence companies dropped after these reports.

