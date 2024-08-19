All Sections
Scholz comments on media reports on German military aid for Ukraine

Mariya Yemets, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 19 August 2024, 19:53
Olaf Scholz. Photo: Getty Images

Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany, has stressed amid emerging comments regarding German military assistance for Ukraine that Germany will keep supporting Ukraine, specifically by providing a €50 billion loan within the Group of Seven.

Source: Scholz on X (Twitter) cited by European Pravda

Details: Scholz stated that Germany "was and is" a country which provides Ukraine with the largest quantity of military aid among all European states.

"And we continue our support: with the help of a €50 billion loan which we are starting to allocate jointly with the G7. This will allow Ukraine to procure armament on a large scale. It can rely on this," Scholz said.

Background:

  • The German government denied its intentions to decrease the military aid for Ukraine. The government spokesperson stated that the German government expected that next year the international partners of Ukraine would provide it with a loan for the total amount of €50 billion, which will be paid back with profits from frozen Russian assets.

