Head of Orthodox Church of Ukraine is ready for dialogue with leader of Russian-linked church and urges believers to reject "Russian yoke"

Metropolitan Epifanii, Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), has stated that the law banning religious organisations associated with the Russian Federation makes it possible to reject the Russian yoke. He urged Orthodox Christians to join the OCU and is ready for a dialogue with Metropolitan Onufrii of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP).

Source: Epifanii during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The parliament supported this bill [on the ban of Russian-linked religious organisations – ed.] in both the first and second readings. Therefore, we have a truly historic decision.

The law allows all religious organisations that have not yet done so to completely free themselves from Moscow's control. And we, for our part, call again and again on all Orthodox Christians in Ukraine who have not yet done so to finally reject this Russian yoke. We are open to dialogue without preconditions."

Details: Epifanii stated that the OCU has consistently advocated for the protection of the Ukrainian religious community from being exploited by Russian religious centres.

He reiterated his call to Metropolitan Onufrii and other representatives of the UOC-MP.

Quote: "We're reaching out, we're open, extending our hand to Metropolitan Onufrii, the bishops, and clergy, inviting them to begin a dialogue without preconditions.

We are addressing the faithful. After all, our common Ukrainian future depends on them. After all, each community, according to Ukrainian legislation and the newly adopted law, has the opportunity to change its jurisdiction... We are ready to unite in this difficult time of war when the aggressor is trying to destroy us."

Details: Epifanii says many communities in Ukraine have made the decision to join the local Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

He also noted that for the transition to take place, each community must hold a meeting, make a decision and amend its own charter.

Commenting on UOC-MP representative Klyment's remarks about the lack of dialogue between the OCU and the UOC-MP, Epifanii described his comments as "strange". He noted that since 2019, he personally and the Synod (council) have been reaching out to the UOC-MP, but in response, they received only an ultimatum that the OCU would never agree to: "We are open, we are ready for dialogue, but we have not received any response. We are waiting, but unfortunately, they do not even want to communicate with us."

Background:

On 20 August, the Ukrainian parliament passed a bill banning the activities of religious organisations linked to Russia, which could potentially cripple the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP).

Following the adoption of the law banning religious organisations linked to the Russian Federation, the UOC-MP claimed that it planned to continue to live as a "true church" and that "any attempts to ban it could lead to discrediting those who seek it".

