Military commandant's office fully provides necessities for Kursk Oblast residents – Ukraine's Interior Minister

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 20 August 2024, 21:51
Military commandant's office fully provides necessities for Kursk Oblast residents – Ukraine's Interior Minister
Ihor Klymenko. Stock photo: his social media

Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that its defence forces’ actions with the locals in Russia's Kursk Oblast show that it is a responsible state in terms of the conventions it has signed.

Source: Klymenko, answering journalists’ questions at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities in the city of Kropyvnytskyi, Ukrinform news agency reports

Quote: "We did not occupy these territories, we did not establish any authority there. There is a military commandant's office and those people who stayed there ... receive humanitarian aid and medicines from the military. This is written in the Geneva Conventions. This is not a desire to be nice, it is a matter of state responsibility. And we are showing that Ukraine is a responsible state that adheres to the conventions it has signed."

Details: Klymenko said that the Armed Forces send their requests to the Interior Ministry, and they pass on everything necessary for these people to the military via the police and the State Emergency Service.

Quote: "About 90% of these people there are aged over 60. There are cancer patients, diabetics, and they don't receive their medications. And we have no right to have them left for dead there. That is why we are doing this work. The military commandant's office fully provides the necessities for [residents of] the regions where our troops are conducting a defensive operation."

Ministry of Internal AffairsKursk Oblastwar
Ministry of Internal Affairs
