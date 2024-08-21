Ukraine's Bureau of Economic Security completes investigation regarding oligarch Kolomoiskyi

Detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine have completed a pre-trial investigation against oligarch and businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

Source: press services of the Bureau of Economic Security and the Prosecutor General's Office

Details: The defence has been provided with the pre-trial investigation materials for review.

According to the report, detectives have separated the pre-trial investigation materials against the well-known oligarch into a separate criminal case, where they announced the completion of the investigation under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

At the same time, the investigation into other members of the group organised and led by Kolomoiskyi is ongoing.

This refers to illegal actions with bank documents during Kolomoiskyi's failure to actually deposit 5.8 billion hryvnias (about US$139.5 million) into the bank's cash desk, as well as the misappropriation of more than 5.3 billion hryvnias (US$127.5 million), which was later legalised.

"Some of the money unjustifiably credited to the oligarch's personal accounts was formed at the expense of loans from a bank under Kolomoiskyi’s control. In particular, it is more than 2 billion hryvnias (US$48.1 million)," the Bureau of Economic Security said in a statement.

The Bureau added that detectives had also proved that the businessman arranged the seizure of more than 3.3 billion hryvnias (US$79.4 million) from Ukrnafta, Ukraine’s state-owned oil company, and participants in joint investment agreements.

In particular, during the pre-trial investigation, it was established that Kolomoiskyi was behind the misappropriation of the company's funds by entering into fictitious contracts for work that were not actually performed.

Kolomoiskyi subsequently legalised more than 4 billion hryvnias (US$96.2 million) he had obtained illegally.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that the investigation against Kolomoiskyi and the bank's former CEO has been completed.

Background:

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the Bureau of Economic Security and the Office of the Prosecutor General served Kolomoiskyi with notice of suspicion under Articles 190 and 209 of the Criminal Code: fraud and legalisation (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means. Subsequently, Kolomoiskyi was served with two more notices of suspicion: about the withdrawal of a total of UAH 15 billion (about US$377.36 million) from PrivatBank.

Kolomoiskyi was given a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 60 days with the possibility of bail in the amount of almost UAH 510 million (about US$12.83 million). Subsequently, the amount of collateral was increased to UAH 3.89 billion (about US$97.86 million).

Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi was served with a notice of suspicion of organising the contract murder of a law firm director.

The Bureau of Economic Security changed the qualification of suspicion to Ihor Kolomoiskyi in August 2024, adding more articles to it.

