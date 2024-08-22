Cases against American, Italian and Ukrainian journalists who visited Sudzha City were initiated in Russia

A Ukrainian soldier in the Russian city of Sudzha. Screenshot: video report by Olha Kyrylenko, UP

The Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) has initiated criminal cases against American and Ukrainian journalists who filmed footage near the city of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast after it was captured by Ukrainian forces.

Source: Russian media outlet Interfax with reference to the public relations centre of FSB

Details: The case was initiated under the article about illegal crossing of the border.

Specifically, the persons of interest in the case are CNN correspondent Nick Walsh and Ukrainian journalists Olesia Borovyk and Diana Butsko. They all released footage from the town of Sudzha which is controlled by Ukrainian forces.

Earlier FSB reported that a criminal case had been initiated against Italian journalists Simone Traini and Stefania Battistini who worked in Sudzha. Later Russia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry expressed its protest to the Italian ambassador in connection with these events.

FSB added that the journalists would be put on an international wanted list shortly.

The maximal sanction provided by the article on the illegal crossing of the Russian border is five years of imprisonment.

Background:

