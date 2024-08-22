Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
Russia launched a dozen kamikaze drones, two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and used anti-radiation missiles against Ukraine on the night of 21-22 August. Air defence forces shot down two UAVs and destroyed most of the missiles.
Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force
Details: Oleshchuk said the Russians launched an attack with 10 Shahed-type UAVs from the Kursk front on Thursday night.
Reportedly, most of the detected UAVs targeted the positions of Ukraine’s defence forces in the frontline areas in Kharkiv Oblast.
The Russians also launched Kh-31P anti-radiation missiles from airspace over the Black Sea and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Belgorod Oblast and Crimea.
Quote: "Air defence forces downed two attack drones, and another two were lost due to location issues (they fell on their own). As a result of active countermeasures, most of the enemy missiles did not reach their targets. Early reports indicate no casualties or serious consequences."
Support UP or become our patron!