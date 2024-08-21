All Sections
Russian use drone to kill elderly woman near Kherson

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 21 August 2024, 16:31
Russian use drone to kill elderly woman near Kherson
The village of Antonivka. Screenshot: Google Maps

Russian troops killed a resident of the village of Antonivka, located near the city of Kherson, with a drone strike on the afternoon of 21 August.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on social media

Quote from Mrochko: "The occupiers killed an elderly woman with a drone about an hour ago [14:30 – ed.] in Antonivka."

Details: Mrochko noted that the 84-year-old woman was in her own yard when the Russians attacked. The lady sustained a fatal blast injury. 

Mrochko also said that two people from Kindiivka were wounded and taken to hospital in Kherson. The Russians targeted a car with two men inside from a drone. The 66-year-old man sustained a blast injury, a shrapnel wound to his left foot and a partial traumatic amputation of his right foot. The 52-year-old man sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wound to his thigh. 

Khersonattackwarcasualties
