Russian use drone to kill elderly woman near Kherson

Russian troops killed a resident of the village of Antonivka, located near the city of Kherson, with a drone strike on the afternoon of 21 August.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on social media

Quote from Mrochko: "The occupiers killed an elderly woman with a drone about an hour ago [14:30 – ed.] in Antonivka."

Details: Mrochko noted that the 84-year-old woman was in her own yard when the Russians attacked. The lady sustained a fatal blast injury.

Mrochko also said that two people from Kindiivka were wounded and taken to hospital in Kherson. The Russians targeted a car with two men inside from a drone. The 66-year-old man sustained a blast injury, a shrapnel wound to his left foot and a partial traumatic amputation of his right foot. The 52-year-old man sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wound to his thigh.

