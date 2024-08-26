Russians hit business premises in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one and wounding two people
Monday, 26 August 2024, 12:25
One person has been killed and two others wounded as a result of a Russian strike on Izium district, Kharkiv Oblast.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Syniehubov: "A man has been killed in a missile strike on a civilian company in Izium district. Two more people have been injured."
Details: Syniehubov said that there was also a strike on the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv (no casualties) and a Kh-22 missile strike on the village of Oleksiivka, Lozova district (grass burned over an area of 1 hectare, no casualties were reported).
The Russians damaged an infrastructure facility in the village of Pershotravneve, Krasnohrad district.
Background:
- Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians had launched missiles to attack Ukraine. Moreover, six Tu-22M3 strategic bombers had taken off in Russia. Explosions reportedly rocked the cities of Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih and Vinnytsia.
- Air defence systems were responding to the Russian attack on Kyiv and Lutsk, and explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and other cities.
- An apartment building and an infrastructure facility in Lutsk, Volyn Oblast, were damaged as a result of a Russian combined strike on Ukraine. One person was killed.
- Russian forces also attacked an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast, injuring five people.
- Reportedly, one person was killed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and another in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
- The large-scale Russian attack resulted in damage to infrastructure and one civilian casualty in Kyiv Oblast.
- Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that 15 Ukrainian oblasts had been affected by the Russian attack on 26 August.
- As of 11:00, it was reported that four people had been killed by the Russian strike (one each in the town of Lutsk and in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr oblasts) and at least 12 people had been wounded (five in Poltava Oblast, one each in the town of Lutsk and in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, and four in Odesa Oblast).
