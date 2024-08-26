Russians hit business premises in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one and wounding two people

One person has been killed and two others wounded as a result of a Russian strike on Izium district, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "A man has been killed in a missile strike on a civilian company in Izium district. Two more people have been injured."

Details: Syniehubov said that there was also a strike on the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv (no casualties) and a Kh-22 missile strike on the village of Oleksiivka, Lozova district (grass burned over an area of 1 hectare, no casualties were reported).

The Russians damaged an infrastructure facility in the village of Pershotravneve, Krasnohrad district.

