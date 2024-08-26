All Sections
Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

Artur KryzhnyiMonday, 26 August 2024, 11:50
Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media
Photo: Crimean wind

The so-called Boyko towers – oil and gas drilling platforms off the coast of Crimea – have caught fire in the Black Sea.

Source: Crimean Wind monitoring group on Telegram with reference to satellite images

Details: Three drilling platforms east of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island were allegedly attacked.

"As of 24 August, the middle platform is on fire, and a column of smoke is rising from the third platform," the report said.

Ukraine regained control of the Boyko towers in September 2023.

Russia occupied them in 2014 and have used them for military purposes since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. In particular, as helicopter landing sites and for the deployment of radar equipment.

At the end of August 2023, UK intelligence reported that Ukrainian and Russian naval and air forces were fighting for strategically important gas and oil platforms in the Black Sea between Crimea and Odesa.

